Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne Sign First-Look Deal With Amazon

Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph. Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne have new projects cooking at Amazon Studios. The company announced today that the two have signed a first-look television deal through their production company, Animal Pictures, and will develop original shows for Amazon’s streaming platform. The news comes not long after Rudolph earned critical acclaim for her performance in the Amazon comedy series Forever in September, on which she also served as an executive producer.

“I’ve had an incredible experience working with the team at Amazon Studios on Forever, where they have given us true creative freedom. I’m excited to extend this relationship and to have the opportunity for Natasha and myself to continue to develop new shows for a global audience,” Rudolph said of the news. Added Lyonne: “I am thrilled to extend the creative partnership I have with my lifelong and brilliant friend Maya, under our new shingle. Amazon Studios has galvanized Animal Pictures and we can’t wait to bring to life our ideas and support emerging and original voices.”