Photo: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

On Wednesday night, Meek Mill celebrated Thanksgiving eve by dropping two new songs, “Oodles O’ Noodles Babies” and “Uptown Vibes.” According to Billboard, both songs will appear on his upcoming album Championships, which is due out on November 30. The “Dreams and Nightmares” rapper debuted “Oodles O’ Noodles” with a performance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night. On the track, Meek raps about his youth in Philadelphia and his struggles through poverty. “Uptown Vibes” features Fabolous and Anuel AA and has more of a Latin flare.

Championship is not only one of the most anticipated albums of the season, but is also Meek’s first record since he was released from prison last April. The album is rumored to include a track with Cardi B. According to Vogue, the LP will delve into “his experiences and the issue of social justice.” Meek is a vocal advocate for social justice and prison reform.