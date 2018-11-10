Carey Mulligan Answers All of Your Burning Royal Wedding Bathroom Questions

Finally, we know where all of those Suits stars went to relieve themselves before the ceremony began. Carey Mulligan, one of the many fabulous attendees of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal wedding earlier this year, confirmed to Graham Norton that, yes, their wedding had the absolute basic of accommodations for guests: A bathroom, which doesn’t sound as much fun as the Met Gala bathroom, if we’re being honest. “The main problem was I didn’t think there would be a toilet, so I didn’t drink anything,” Mulligan reminisced. “There is a toilet, yes, but I didn’t know that. There were all of these rumors about what there would and wouldn’t be, so I played it very safe.” Also present at the nuptials, per Mulligan? “SWAT teams in the sewers,” who were not luring kids with paper sailboats.

