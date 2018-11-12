Michael B. Jordan Still Trying to Convince Us Its Hard for Him to Date

It is hard for Michael B. Jordan — a movie star and extremely good sweater wearer — to date, according to Michael B. Jordan. In January, he told The Wall Street Journal Magazine that he was “dating, but technically single.” His reasoning? “L.A. isn’t the best place to date. No offense to L.A.” In October, he couldn’t date because he was too busy establishing himself as a worldwide brand. “Once [my brand] starts to roll on its own, I can kinda start to live my life a little bit more, and that’s the sacrifice that people don’t really get,” he told Vanity Fair. And now, to GQ: Dating is hard for him because he’s famous, but also because he’s building his empire.

He tries a different approach. “But it’s like, I could meet you, right now, boom, right here. Me and you sitting here chilling, whatever. Meal, whatever. Somebody could be over there, see this. And all of a sudden, you’re my girl now.”





I wouldn’t mind this, I say. My personal stock would rise.





“Let it rise, girl, let it rise,” he says generously, then is instantly serious again. “So then they’re going to talk about you, they’re going to find out who you are. They’re gonna find out what your Instagram is, they’re going to find us in that. And all the fan club and everybody else is going to find out who you are, and now you and I are forever associated with one another. So now, how do you go anywhere normal, chill, just getting to know somebody that you just met, that you may not — may or may not — hit it off at all? That part of dating is tough.”





Jordan quickly adds, “Now, I’m not saying options aren’t there. I’m not saying that. But as far as, like, the nuance of dating, it’s just not the same. I’m just going to keep trying to work on myself and build this empire.”