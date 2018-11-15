Jimmy Kimmel Gets Michelle Obama to Say Things She Never Could as First Lady

Jimmy Kimmel, that prankster, has roped former First Lady Michelle Obama into his shenanigans. In her former role, Michelle was somewhat limited in what she could say. Recognizing that, Kimmel provided some handy cards with some statements he suspected she may want to make, including:

“The whole eight years we were in the White House, we used Laura Bush’s Netflix password.”

“I’m not sure which one’s Sasha and which one’s Malia.

“Clooney is my freebie.”

It’s worth noting that the only one she directly refuted was “I have never eaten a vegetable.” So…congrats to George Clooney.