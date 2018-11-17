What’s on Michelle Obama’s Photoshoot Playlist?

Photo: JIM YOUNG/AFP/Getty Images

Michelle Obama brought her own playlist to her Essence cover photoshoot, bringing less Beyonce than you would expect. “There was tons of Michael Jackson, Chance the Rapper,” Essence entertainment director Cori Murray told Page Six, “and when she put on ‘Humble’ by Kendrick, things got loose.” Michelle is on a full press tour for her new memoir, Becoming. This week she guested on the final 2 Dope Queens episode, as well as stopping by Jimmy Kimmel Live to get some things off her chest.

Michelle is continuing the Obamas’ legacy as the most musically cued-in First Family in history. Who could forget Barack’s annual Spotify playlists? Or Malia’s love of Lollapalooza? While Michelle has not released her Fashion Shoot Hype Jamz playlist, we can listen to her Valentine’s Day mix for Barry.