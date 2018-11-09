Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

No, not that new Star Trek series with Patrick Stewart. Not that other one, either. According to Deadline, Crazy Rich Asians star Michelle Yeoh is reportedly in talks to star in yet another Star Trek series on CBS All Access. Why not? There are still a lot of galaxies to explore. The franchise can’t possibly have been to them all.

Yeoh would hypothetically lead the new series as her current Star Trek: Discovery character Captain Emperor Georgiou, who appeared on the first season of Discovery and will return for Season 2, currently set to premiere next year on January 17.

Per Deadline, “the spinoff looks likely to focus on a continuation of her Discovery Season 2 adventures in Starfleet’s Section 31 division,” sort of a covert space FBI established in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. Yeoh referenced her character’s career movie in this extremely good Instagram post from back in October. And if the idea of Michelle Yeoh joining a secret intergalactic CIA while wearing a leather cape just isn’t appealing to you, then why did you read this entire post?! Get out of here! You don’t deserve her!