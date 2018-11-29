We are at the start of Mark Ronson’s self-described “heartbreak era,” and it’s being christened with the “sad banger” he made with Miley Cyrus. The video for “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” features Cyrus in a maybe medium-speed chase with police where she ends up driving through a strip club filled with clergymen and passes many screaming fans and some kneeling football players. There’s also a lot going on with guns. The broken disco ball and slinky silver dress on Cyrus bring a very her aesthetic, but the string-heavy sound is all Ronson. The song will appear on the producer’s next album.