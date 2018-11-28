My Favorite Murder Team to Strike Again With Four New Podcasts

Listen up, Murderinos. My Favorite Murder’s Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark have officially launched Exactly Right, the new podcast network they’re curating in partnership with Stitcher, and it’s coming out of the gate with four not-all-crime-oriented shows on its roster.

The first is a serialized true-crime narrative podcast: The Fall Line, hosted by the writer Laurah Norton and licensed therapist Brooke Hargrove, which covers cold cases among marginalized communities through the American Southeast. The show joins Exactly Right for its second season, with new episodes every Wednesday, starting today.

This Podcast Will Kill You, hosted by ecologists and epidemiologists Erin Welsh and Erin Allmann Updyke, is a show for those who enjoy a good medical nightmare. Each episode will focus on a different disease, breaking open its history, how it works, and how scared we should be of it. The podcast will release new episodes under the Exactly Right banner every other Tuesday.

Do You Need a Ride is a strange one: led by Kilgariff and comedian Chris Fairbanks, the show is premised on the duo’s driving their guests to or from the airport, somewhat dangerously, in a car that’s been rigged to double as a mobile sound studio. I suppose you can think of it Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee … Somewhat Dangerously. The podcast resumes on December 3, with new episodes out every first and third Monday of the coming months.

Finally, something not quite as threatening (or maybe it is?): The Purrcast is a podcast where cat people talk to other cat people. Which is to say, it’s a show for cat people. Hosted by Sara Iyer and Steven Ray Morris, who produces My Favorite Murder, new episodes drop every Wednesday.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome this slate of smart, funny, and investigative podcasts to the Exactly Right network,” wrote Kilgariff and Hardstark in a statement. “All of these shows have built up loyal audiences on their own, and we hope to give them a broader platform for sharing their stories with new listeners.”

Exactly Right is the latest addition to a growing true crime empire that Kilgariff and Hardstark have been building since launching My Favorite Murder — nowadays a cult hit — in early 2016. The empire will soon produce a memoir, Stay Sexy & Don’t Get Murdered, which is scheduled to hit bookstores next summer.