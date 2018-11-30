Nailed It! Holiday! Coming to Netflix December 7th

Christmas is the most baking-est holiday! Any Hallmark Christmas movie aficionado can tell you that the plucky heroines, 8 times out of 10, are pastry chefs. Not to be outdone, Netflix is bringing us Nailed It! Holiday! where amateurs will attempt classic holiday treats waaaaaaay beyond their skill level. Nicole Byer is back, along with Expert Judge Jacques Torres. We also got peeks of Comedy Bang Bang faves Jason Mantzoukas and Lauren Lapkus guest judging. These contestants can fuck up as much as they want, so long as they remember that Mantzoukas is DEATHLY ALLERGIC TO EGGS. NO EGGS IN ZOUKS CAKES.

