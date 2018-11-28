Netflix Announces Live-Action Cowboy Bebop

Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Netflix just announced they’re creating a live action version of one of the world’s most popular anime series, Cowboy Bebop, which follows “a rag-tag crew of bounty hunters on the run from their pasts as they hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals.” In a statement, the streaming service revealed there were ten episodes of the series on the way, and they even listed the original work’s director, Shinichiro Watanabe, as a consultant. It was also revealed that writer Christopher Yost, whose credits include Thor: The Dark World and Thor: Ragnarok, will write the first episode and serve as executive producer. Though no date for release was announced, they did include this neat .gif, so that’s fun: