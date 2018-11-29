Another Defender Falls As Netflix Cancels Daredevil

Photo: Patrick Harbron/Netflix

And then there was one. Netflix confirmed to Vulture this evening that it has canceled Daredevil in the wake of its recent third season, leaving only one of the four supers comprising Marvel’s The Defenders still standing — angrily, and with a clenched fist. Jessica Jones is currently slated to return for a third season, but the Daredevil news comes after Luke Cage and Iron Fist both got their walking papers last month from the streaming giant. Charlie Cox’s guilty Catholic vigilante was the one to launch Netflix’s Marvel small screen lineup, and his red-suited crime fighter is survived by both Jones and Frank Castle (Jon Bernthan) in The Punisher. Even though Cage has been discontinued, let it be known that Vulture would 100 percent not mind continued Mike Coulter cameos alongside Krysten Ritter in her show.