Dumplin’ Trailer: Jennifer Aniston Is a Pageant Queen, Y’all!

Are your highest heels on? Are your curls sufficiently hair-sprayed? Are your sequins shining as bright as a disco ball? Good. Now you’re ready to meet Jennifer Aniston, pageant queen. In Netflix’s new Dumplin’, Aniston plays a a former beauty queen who’s now in charge of the local Miss Teen Blue Bonnet pageant. When her Dolly Parton–obsessed daughter Willowdean (Patti Cake$’ Danielle Macdonald) decides to stage a protest and compete in the pageant herself, other plus-size contenders follow. (“No, I’m not the Joan of Arc of fat girls,” Willowdean protests.) Dumplin’ co-stars Harold Perrineau in drag, and Lady Bird’s popular girl Odeya Rush. See it on Netflix and in select theaters December 7.

