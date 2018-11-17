Photo: Netflix

Let the news wash over you like a big, sudsy bubble bath. Just as the show’s co-creators Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg are wrapping up their table read at Vulture Festival in Los Angeles, Netflix announces that Big Mouth is coming back for a third season.

Big Mouth’s Season 2, featuring the vocal talents of John Mulaney, Maya Rudolph, Jenny Slate, Jordan Peele and Jason Mantzoukas alongside Kroll, premiered on October 5. The streaming platform hasn’t announced a third season return date as of yet (though it’ll definitely be next year), because just like puberty, you simply don’t know how long this whole thing is going to take.