Roma, Women Named Regina Win Big at New York Film Critics Circle Awards

Roma. Photo: Image by Alfonso Cuarón/Image by Alfonso Cuarón

Much like 2013-era Miley Cyrus, the awards-season race can’t stop! After the Gothams and the NBRs, next up is the New York Film Critics Circle. Roma took home the two biggest prizes, winning Best Film, and Best Director for Alfonso Cuarón. In the acting categories, the Reginas prospered! Regina King won Best Supporting Actress for If Beale Street Could Talk, and Regina Hall won Best Actress for Support the Girls. Bo Burnham’s Eighth Grade won Best First Film.

At last year’s awards, Lady Bird won Best Film, with Tiffany Haddish, Timothée Chalamet, Saoirse Ronan, and Willem Dafoe taking home the acting awards. See this year’s winners below:

Best Film: Roma

Best Director: Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Best Actor: Ethan Hawke, First Reformed

Best Actress: Regina Hall, Support the Girls

Best Supporting Actor: Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best Supporting Actress: Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Best Screenplay: Paul Schrader, First Reformed

Best Cinematography: Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Best Foreign Language Film: Paweł Pawlikowski, Cold War

Best Documentary: Bing Liu, Minding the Gap

Best Animated Film: Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best First Film: Bo Burnham, Eighth Grade

Special Awards: David Schwartz, Kino Classics Box Set “Pioneers: First Women Filmmakers”