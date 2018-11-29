Roma, Women Named Regina Win Big at New York Film Critics Circle Awards

Roma.
Photo: Image by Alfonso Cuarón/Image by Alfonso Cuarón
Much like 2013-era Miley Cyrus, the awards-season race can’t stop! After the Gothams and the NBRs, next up is the New York Film Critics Circle. Roma took home the two biggest prizes, winning Best Film, and Best Director for Alfonso Cuarón. In the acting categories, the Reginas prospered! Regina King won Best Supporting Actress for If Beale Street Could Talk, and Regina Hall won Best Actress for Support the Girls. Bo Burnham’s Eighth Grade won Best First Film.
At last year’s awards, Lady Bird won Best Film, with Tiffany Haddish, Timothée Chalamet, Saoirse Ronan, and Willem Dafoe taking home the acting awards. See this year’s winners below:
Best Film: Roma
Best Director: Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Best Actor: Ethan Hawke, First Reformed
Best Actress: Regina Hall, Support the Girls
Best Supporting Actor: Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Best Supporting Actress: Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Best Screenplay: Paul Schrader, First Reformed
Best Cinematography: Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Best Foreign Language Film: Paweł Pawlikowski, Cold War
Best Documentary: Bing Liu, Minding the Gap
Best Animated Film: Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best First Film: Bo Burnham, Eighth Grade
Special Awards: David Schwartz, Kino Classics Box Set “Pioneers: First Women Filmmakers”