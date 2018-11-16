Oscar Futures: Can Saoirse Ronan Land Her Fourth Nomination?

Even

On the Basis of Sex

This Ruth Bader Ginsburg biopic was one of the last Oscar contenders to remain unseen, finally debuting as the opening-night film at AFI Fest last week. Reactions were mixed: Ginsburg superfans seem to love it, but critics like Variety’s Pete Debruge are casting some side-eye at the movie’s “intensely hagiographic tone.” (The screenplay was written by the justice’s nephew.) No one’s yet gone broke selling Ginsburg in 2018 — RBG is the year’s second-highest-grossing documentary — and as with Green Book, it’s possible that, if the rest of the dish is tasty enough, voters might not mind some cheese. One question: Can a biopic get a Best Picture nom without an accompanying acting nod, or is everything riding on Felicity Jones?