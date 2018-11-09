Oscar Futures: Can The Front Runner Come Back From Its Election Day Drubbing?

Even

Julia Roberts, Ben Is Back

Despite great reviews, it feels like there’s weirdly not a lot of buzz around Roberts’s first TV series role in Homecoming. (You could blame it on Amazon, whose projects don’t tend to explode out of the gate like Netflix’s do.) Whatever the reason, it’s too bad — her turn in Ben Is Back could use some buzz, too, if only by association. Right now it feels like Roberts is lagging behind Viola Davis and Yalitza Aparicio in the race for the fifth Best Actress slot.