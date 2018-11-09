Adam Driver’s Friends Are Telling Everyone He’s Got a Secret Kid

Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Nantucket Film

There are some who would claim that Adam Driver is daddy, perhaps even zaddy. “Page Six” is reporting that Adam Driver is laddy, a literal daddy. As in, the father of a 2-year-old son with wife Joanne Tucker. According to “a source,” Driver has somehow hidden the fact that he has reproduced during two of the most press junket-heavy years of his life. And now a so-called “pal” has either snitched or made up a bonkers rumor about him.

“Page Six” has allegedly obtained private Instagram posts of Tucker pregnant, alongside her sister. The caption read “Sisters. Nearly matching everything. #babyshowerx2.” Meanwhile the only baby Driver has publicly acknowledged is his son-dog Moose, pictured below.

Adam Driver and his dog, Moose. 🐕 pic.twitter.com/dnfQXbkfxd — Collider (@Collider) December 26, 2016