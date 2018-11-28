Pete Davidson Returns to Instagram to [Checks Notes] Promote His Sundance Movie

Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

The prodigal son returns! Pete Davidson has reactivated his Instagram account for the sole purpose of promoting his upcoming film, Big Time Adolescence.

Davidson flipped off the internet earlier this summer, deleting his Instagram around the height of his roller-coaster relationship with Ariana Grande. While she’s already said “thank u, next” and converted her Instagram page into a shrine to classic teen movies, Davidson’s had remained blank, until now.

The Saturday Night Live cast member and Serious Actor has so far posted only one thing, celebrating his film’s spot on the Sundance lineup. Directed by Jason Orley, Big Time Adolescence follows a suburban boy’s coming of age “under the guidance of his best friend, a charismatic college dropout,” which is maybe the ultimate way to describe Davidson in real life, too. Griffin Gluck, Jon Cryer, Sydney Sweeney, Emily Arlook, and Machine Gun Kelly (credited as Colson Baker) also star. There’s no telling what Pete Davidson or his Instagram will have gone through by the time Big Time Adolescence premieres at Sundance 2019.