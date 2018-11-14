Phoebe Waller-Bridge performs Fleabag. Photo: Jane Hobson/REX/Shutterstock

Back before Amazon and the BBC picked it up and turned it into a TV show, Fleabag was the one-woman play that first drew major attention to Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who has since become internationally famous for her comedy and also appeared in Star Wars. Now, us lowly Americans will get a chance to see the show, as Waller-Bridge will bring it to New York’s SoHo Playhouse for five weeks this spring, from February 28 to April 7. Directed by Vicky Jones and written and performed by Waller-Bridge herself, the play centers on a sex-obsessed London woman who is trying to run a guinea pig café and recover from a looming recent trauma. Annapurna Theatre, the stage division of the film and TV production company, will produce the run. Meanwhile, Waller-Bridge has an already incredibly busy slate ahead of her that includes Killing Eve season 2 (though that will have a new lead writer), the second season of the television version of Fleabag, a new show called Run, and this is just my hope but please (please!) write a new season of Crashing, Phoebe!