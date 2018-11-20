gallery

The Faces of Vulture Festival LA 2018

We welcomed Jim Carrey, Constance Wu, Busy Philipps, and more to our photo studio.

By Photographs by
Busy Philipps, Busy Tonight. Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians. Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Jim Carrey. Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Lil Rel, Rel. Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Thomas Middleditch, Silicon Valley. Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Chloë Grace Moretz, The Miseducation of Cameron Post. Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Actress Tatum O’Neal. Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Cynthia Nixon. Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
America Ferrera. Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Bo Burnham. Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek. Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek. Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Noah Reid, Schitt’s Creek. Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Emily Hampshire, Schitt’s Creek. Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek. Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Annie Wilson, Schitt’s Creek. Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Connie Britton, Dirty John. Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Eric Bana, Dirty John. Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Nick Kroll, Big Mouth. Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Zach Braff, Scrubs. Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Donald Faison, Scrubs. Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Sarah Chalke, Scrubs. Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Neil Flynn, Scrubs. Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
John C. McGinley, Scrubs. Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Judy Reyes, Scrubs. Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Alan Ball, True Blood. Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Adam Pally, Happy Endings. Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Casey Wilson, Happy Endings, Bitch Sesh: A Real Housewives Breakdown podcast. Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Danielle Schneider, Bitch Sesh: A Real Housewives Breakdown podcast. Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Leslie Grossman, guest on Bitch Sesh: A Real Housewives Breakdown podcast. Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend co-creator and director David Frankel, The Devil Wears Prada. Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Cameron Esposito. Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Mo Collins, F Is For Family, Family Guy. Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
James Adomian, Bob’s Burgers, BoJack Horseman. Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Robert Paulsen, AnimaniacsPinky and the Brain. Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Maurice LaMarche, FuturamaPinky and the Brain. Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Phil LaMarr, Futurama, Samurai Jack. Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Jennie Snyder Urman, creator and showrunner of Jane the Virgin. Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Jaime Camil, Jane the Virgin. Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Jenny Han, writer-producer, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Lana Condor, Deadly Class, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Rick Remender and Miles Orion Feldsott, executive producers, co-creators, and co-showrunners, Deadly Class. Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Michael Schur, creator and executive producer, The Good Place. Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Megan Amram, co-executive producer, The Good Place. Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Nina Pedrad, executive producer, No Activity. Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Tim Meadows, No Activity. Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Peter Farrelly, co-creator, Loudermilk. Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Bobby Mort, co-creator, Loudermilk. Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Ron Livingston, Loudermilk. Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Will Sasso, Loudermilk. Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Anja Savcic, Loudermilk. Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Taran Killam, Documentary Now! Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Paula Pell, Documentary Now! Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
James Urbaniak, Documentary Now! Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Rhys Thomas, director, Documentary Now! Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Alex Buono, director, Documentary Now! Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Tom Everett Scott, I’m Sorry. Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Andrea Savage, creator and star, I’m Sorry. Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Joey Slamon, executive producer, I’m Sorry. Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Pete Holmes, Crashing. Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Jamie Lee, Crashing. Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Emo Philips, Crashing. Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Elon Gold, Crashing. Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Sketch and improv team White Women. Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
White Women. Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Drew Ackerman, creator and host, Sleep With Me podcast. Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Jessica McKenna and Zach Reino, hosts, Off Book: The Improvised Musical podcast. Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Colleen Atwood, costume designer, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Drew Tarver, The Other Two. Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Heléne Yorke, The Other Two. Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Sarah Schneider, creator and executive producer, The Other Two. Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Demi Adejuyigbe, comedian. Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture

