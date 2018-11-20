The Faces of Vulture Festival LA 2018

Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Thomas Middleditch, Silicon Valley.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Chloë Grace Moretz, The Miseducation of Cameron Post.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Actress Tatum O’Neal.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
America Ferrera.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Noah Reid, Schitt’s Creek.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Emily Hampshire, Schitt’s Creek.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Annie Wilson, Schitt’s Creek.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Eric Bana, Dirty John.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Sarah Chalke, Scrubs.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Neil Flynn, Scrubs.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
John C. McGinley, Scrubs.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Judy Reyes, Scrubs.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Casey Wilson, Happy Endings, Bitch Sesh: A Real Housewives Breakdown podcast.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Danielle Schneider, Bitch Sesh: A Real Housewives Breakdown podcast.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Leslie Grossman, guest on Bitch Sesh: A Real Housewives Breakdown podcast.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
co-creator
and director David Frankel
, The Devil Wears Prada.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Cameron Esposito.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Mo Collins, F Is For Family, Family Guy.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
James Adomian, Bob’s Burgers, BoJack Horseman.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Maurice LaMarche, Futurama, Pinky and the Brain.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Phil LaMarr, Futurama, Samurai Jack.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Jennie Snyder Urman, creator and showrunner of Jane the Virgin.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Jaime Camil, Jane the Virgin.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Jenny Han, writer-producer, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Rick Remender and Miles Orion Feldsott, executive producers, co-creators, and co-showrunners, Deadly Class.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Megan Amram, co-executive producer, The Good Place.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Tim Meadows, No Activity.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Peter Farrelly, co-creator, Loudermilk.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Bobby Mort, co-creator, Loudermilk.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Ron Livingston, Loudermilk.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Will Sasso, Loudermilk.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Anja Savcic, Loudermilk.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Paula Pell, Documentary Now!
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
James Urbaniak, Documentary Now!
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Rhys Thomas, director, Documentary Now!
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Alex Buono, director, Documentary Now!
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Tom Everett Scott, I’m Sorry.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Joey Slamon, executive producer, I’m Sorry.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Pete Holmes, Crashing.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Jamie Lee, Crashing.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Emo Philips, Crashing.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Elon Gold, Crashing.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
White Women.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Drew Ackerman, creator and host, Sleep With Me podcast.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Jessica McKenna and Zach Reino, hosts, Off Book: The Improvised Musical podcast.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Drew Tarver, The Other Two.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Heléne Yorke, The Other Two.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture