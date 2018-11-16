Connie Britton Joins Bevy of Blondes in Roger Ailes Biopic

Connie Britton. Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

In a bit of what could be considered diversity casting for Jay Roach’s much-talked-about Roger Ailes biopic, a strawberry blonde has been added to the cast. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Connie Britton will play Ailes’s wife, Beth, joining a cast that includes John Lithgow as the former Fox News chief, Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly, Nicole Kidman as Gretchen Carlson, Margot Robbie in the role of an associate producer, and Kate McKinnon as a producer character not based on a real person. The Big Short screenwriter Charles Randolph is penning the script, which will dramatize the downfall of Ailes after he was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women at the company he ran. The film was originally being produced through Annapurna before that studio off-loaded it, and it is now being circled by Lionsgate to co-finance with Bron Studios.