Photo: Lucasfilm Ltd.

Disney has a long, long-discussed streaming service to launch, and by god they are going to populate it with exclusive premium programming. Today, the studio announced that the latest addition to its growing content lineup on Disney+ — the platform’s newly unveiled name — is a Rogue One prequel series focusing on Cassian Andor during the Rebellion’s formative years. And because this is the Disney machine, of course they are getting Diego Luna to reprise his role as the rebel spy. There will be “tales filled with espionage” as well as “daring missions to restore hope to a galaxy in the grip of a ruthless empire.”

Director Jon Favreau is developing a separate Star Wars series for the platform, which the studio says will launch late next year, and there are also Marvel-based shows in the works that will reportedly feature super-roster members like Tom Hiddelston and Elizabeth Olsen. Additionally, Disney will be tapering off its licensing agreements with other streamers to make its own service the exclusive hub for film and television owned by the company, which might soon own 21set Century Fox as well. So, good luck not subscribing!