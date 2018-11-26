Photo: Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Louis C.K.’s return to the spotlight following his admission of masturbating in front of female comedians and coworkers might have been inevitable, but at least one of his former costars has a suggestion for making it less awkward for everyone, if in fact we’re doing this thing: giving audiences a head’s up.

“It’s too soon for him to have a surprise one, that’s for sure,” Rose Byrne told the New York Times when asked whether the comedian was ready for a comeback. “I think if he’s going to show up, just let everybody know so then they can make a decision, like, ‘I don’t want to see this guy — I’m out.’ It’s also the gatekeepers around these things who give people the chance to have a comeback. They’re actually really powerful. I would like to see them being held accountable a little bit more.”

Byrne also weighed in on C.K.’s shelved film I Love You, Daddy, in which she plays a movie star who, among other things, argues it’s no big deal if adult men date underage girls. Not that surprisingly, much like her co-star Chloë Grace Moretz, Byrne suggests the movie can go ahead and sit up on that shelf for as long as needs be.

“You go in with such great intentions, and Louis was very sweet with me, and I had a very respectful experience,” she says of making the film. “But it’s obviously very complicated, and I stand with the women who came forward. But yeah, it is conflicting when you commit to something, just from my experience of, ‘Wow, this is a really weird, dark story — I’m intrigued by it.’ And then it becomes a much bigger thing than what it is. I think it will be a while before that film can be seen, and I think that’s right.”