Rupert Grint. Photo: Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

Part of Apple’s growing original entertainment slate is a “psychological thriller” series from noted man of mysteries, M. Night Shyamalan, and it was announced today that Rupert Grint will join the as-yet-untitled project. Official plot details are elusive, but Deadline reports that the story concerns a set of parents named Dorothy and Sean Turner, who have taken on a nanny with the arrival of their newborn baby. Lauren Ambrose is set to play Dorothy, and Grint will take the role of her younger brother, Julian Pearce. Shyamalan will produce and direct the first episode of the Apple TV series, which will be written and executive-produced by its creator, Tony Basgallop.