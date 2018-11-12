Samantha Bee Will Host a Full Frontal Holiday Special

Samantha Bee. Photo: TBS

Samantha Bee’s TBS show Full Frontal is getting into the holiday spirit with a very special holiday episode. Titled Christmas on I.C.E., the holiday special will air Wednesday, December 19, at 10:30 p.m. and is described as “a less-godless-than-the-usual-liberal Christmas variety spectacular” that will be taped at New York’s PlayStation Theater. And, yes, the special will actually be on ice, and it will feature special guests, including ice-skating Olympic medalist Adam Rippon.

“Personally, I don’t buy that Jesus was a Capricorn,” Bee said on the special. “But I still love Christmas and hope that my ice dancing brings the much-needed joy that this world needs — it’ll make this sprained ankle totally worth it.”

Check out a promo for Christmas on I.C.E. below: