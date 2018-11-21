Saudi Arabia Might Be Trump’s Best and Only Friend

On Wednesday night Seth Meyers decided to take a closer look at the president’s refusal to get even slightly mad at Saudi Arabia for murdering a journalist. And what his ‘A Closer Look’ segment found probably won’t shock you: Trump has very few real friends, thanks the fact that he’s so petty it would make Cersei Lannister actually guffaw. He’s questioned the loyalty of everyone from his best boy Mike Pence to his very most favorite famous phone buddy Sean Hannity. With all these trusted allies seemingly out to get him, it’s no wonder the only people he gives a break to are the ones who regularly give him millions of dollars. Because honestly who has time to care about people when there are condos to sell?