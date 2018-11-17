if peeing your pants is cool consider shania twain miles davis

Shania Twain Walks You Through What to Do If, or When, You Pee Your Pants Onstage

By

Shania Twain has been an internationally-touring star for decades at this point, so it’s not surprising to hear that she’s accidentally peed her pants onstage once or multiple times. Concerts are long! She’s a solo act! She can’t just call a timeout in the middle of “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” While visiting Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she let you and Patricia Arquette in on the perfect cover she used during one specific pants-peeing incident.

“I was very clever in this one moment,” Twain explained. “I stood up from my chair to get up and sing, I peed myself and the puddle? I just knocked my glass of water over.” Okay, but what would Brad Pitt have to say about all this?

Tags:

+Comments Leave a Comment
Shania Twain Provides Helpful Peeing Your Pants Onstage Tip