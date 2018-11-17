Shania Twain has been an internationally-touring star for decades at this point, so it’s not surprising to hear that she’s accidentally peed her pants onstage once or multiple times. Concerts are long! She’s a solo act! She can’t just call a timeout in the middle of “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” While visiting Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she let you and Patricia Arquette in on the perfect cover she used during one specific pants-peeing incident.

“I was very clever in this one moment,” Twain explained. “I stood up from my chair to get up and sing, I peed myself and the puddle? I just knocked my glass of water over.” Okay, but what would Brad Pitt have to say about all this?