Adult Swim’s The Shivering Truth Trailer Will Give You Stop-motion Nightmares

Back in May 2017, Adult Swim ordered a stop-motion pilot created and written by Wonder Showzen and The Heart, She Holler creator Vernon Chatman called The Shivering Truth, which earned a series order earlier this year. The network dropped the first trailer for the series today, and it looks absolutely terrifying. In addition to Chatman, Jonah Hill, Michael Cera, and Starlee Kine lend their voices to the show. Adult Swim previously described it as “a miniature propulsive omnibus clusterbomb of painfully riotous daymares, all dripping with the orange goo of dream logic” that will include a “series of loosely-linked emotional parables about stories within tales that crawled out of the deepest caverns of your unconscious mind and became lovingly animated in breath-slapping stop motion — in other words, it is the TRUTH.”

Chatman directed the series alongside Take My Wife’s Cat Solen and also serves as an executive producer alongside the rest of the gang behind Wonder Showzen, production company PFFR (John Lee, Alyson Levy, and Jim Tozzi). Check out the trailer above, if you dare, then watch the rest when The Shivering Truth debuts Sunday, December 9, at midnight.