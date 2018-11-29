Desus and Mero’s Showtime Late-Night Show Debuts in February

Desus and Mero. Photo: Showtime

Be patient, Desus and Mero fans, because the wait for their new Showtime late-night series is almost over.

The network announced today that Desus Nice and The Kid Mero’s half-hour show Desus & Mero will premiere Thursday, February 21, at 11 p.m. The show — which marks Showtime’s first-ever weekly late-night talk show — will air new episodes every Thursday night. Taped in New York City, the show features Desus and Mero “speaking off the cuff and chatting with guests at the intersection of pop culture, sports, music, politics, and more.”

Check out the official premiere date announcement video from the hosts below: