Shrek Writer Apologizes for N-Word Tweet

Photo: Vince Bucci/Getty Images

Joining the ever-lengthening list of people who have to walk back an inexplicable use of the n-word, screenwriter Terry Rossio, the man behind Aladdin, Shrek and Pirates of The Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, took to Twitter this weekend to apologize for tweeting the racial slur in full during an argument (well, more of a rant) against the term “anti-vax,” a designation describing people who are convinced vaccines cause, or are at least linked to, the occurrence of autism. Tweeted Rossio, “I am sorry. I now understand that the word has no place in any conversation, ever.”

“You can’t make a point against hate speech and reference actual words of hate speech,” he continued. “That was insensitive and ignorant. I am immediately deleting the post to remove that toxic word from the internet, where it should never appear in any context.” Concludes Rossio, “I continue to stand against hate speech and dehumanizing labels in any form.”

(3 parts)

In a recent Twitter post, arguing against stereotyping and hate

speech, I referenced the 'n-word' (the actual word) as an example of what

not to do.



That was a mistake. I am sorry.



I now understand that the word has no place in any conversation, ever. — Terry Rossio (@TerryRossio) November 25, 2018

As the mistake was mine alone, this apology is also mine alone. A deeply

felt apology to all.



I continue to stand against hate speech and dehuhmanizing lables in

any form. — Terry Rossio (@TerryRossio) November 25, 2018