Frankie Shaw’s SMILF Returns to Showtime in January

Frankie Shaw’s comedy series SMILF just got a trailer and premiere date. Renewed for a second season during its debut season run late last year, the series is set to return to Showtime next month. It boasts a list of new guest stars, including Melanie Griffith, Claudia O’Doherty, Ally Sheedy, Ari Graynor, Dan Aid, and a woman you may have heard of before named Stormy Daniels, plus returning stars Rosie O’Donnell and Connie Britton. Here’s the log line for the next batch of episodes:

Filmed on location in Boston, this season finds Bridgette trying to move forward and focus on her future, while attempting to exorcise old ghosts and atone for past misdeeds. She’s still toiling away in her day job working for narcissistic boss Ally (guest star Connie Britton). Meanwhile, Bridgette’s mother Tutu (O’Donnell) rallies from a heartbreaking setback punctuated by the presence of her co-dependent younger sister Jackie (guest star Sherie Rene Scott). Ex-boyfriend Rafi (Miguel Gomez) and his girlfriend Nelson Rose (Samara Weaving) grow closer, while Eliza (Raven Goodwin, now a series regular) deals with her own family drama. Viewers will also go back in time to witness the highly unconventional birth of Bridgette’s beloved son, Larry (Alexandra and Anna Reimer).

SMILF’s second season premieres on Showtime Sunday, January 20, at 10:30 p.m.