Vanessa Bayer Might Get Her Own Comedy Series at Showtime

Former Saturday Night Live cast member Vanessa Bayer might get her own comedy series. According to Deadline, Showtime is developing a semi-autobiographical comedy co-created, written by, and starring Bayer titled Big Deal. The single-cam show would center on Bayer’s character, who “overcomes childhood leukemia to achieve her lifelong dream of becoming an on-air host at a home shopping network.” (Bayer was diagnosed with leukemia during her freshman year of high school.)

In addition to Bayer, Big Deal has some other big comedy names involved. Bayer co-created the series with former SNL writer Jeremy Beiler, Jessi Klein (Inside Amy Schumer, Big Mouth) will serve as an executive producer, and Michael Showalter (The Big Sick) is attached to direct the pilot if the project moves forward. Bayer and Beiler will also serve as executive producers.

Bayer left Saturday Night Live last year after a seven-season run on the show. She most recently starred alongside Gillian Jacobs and Phoebe Robinson in the film Ibiza, which hit theaters earlier this year.