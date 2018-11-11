The storied history of Kate McKinnon’s disgruntled, chain-smoking woman who ordeals extremely unpleasant paranormal interactions goes back years on SNL, and now Liev Schreiber gets to join the elite club of thespians who can’t keep it together throughout her musings of “baby tunnels,” “torpedoes in the tube,” and just about everything gross in-between. That, or just listen for his muffled laughter. Because you know what really rips her nips? When she’s being forced to “upper deck that bitch’s toilet” against her wishes and drop a deuce in a tank. If only her ghostly hangs could just be like Ghost.

Related