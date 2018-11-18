SNL Revisits a Classic German Thanksgiving Song

The lack of Thanksgiving songs is a true American shame, one Bob’s Burgers can only do so much to remedy. Saturday Night Live created a new entry in the Turkey Day song pantheon: a little ditty about two strangers who fail to copulate in a shed. Cecily Strong and Steve Carell perform the story-song duet, in the vein of The Human League’s “Don’t You Want Me,” while Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones, Kenan Thompson, and Beck Bennet look on in confusion? Is this a real song they all know? Or just a little bit of Turkey Day Magic? I, for one, will always be thankful for this sketch shining some light on Kenan’s spot-on Bruce Springsteen impression.

