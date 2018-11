Liev Schreiber makes his Saturday Night Live hosting debut tomorrow night, and it turns out that musical guest Lil Wayne has come prepared with some comedy chops of his own. First there’s his warning in this new promo that “if you guys don’t do a sketch about Mamma Mia 2, I’m walking,” and then he shows off his simple yet excellent Schreiber impression for Kate McKinnon. Hopefully, Lil Wayne gets more opportunities to show off his skills tomorrow night.

