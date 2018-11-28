Pete Davidson Gets Hit With an Entire Pizza in SNL Promo

The Girl in the Spider’s Web star Claire Foy is set to make her SNL hosting debut this weekend with musical guest Anderson .Paak, but for now she’s making her SNL promo debut with some help from Pete Davidson. In the clip, Davidson informs Foy that there’s an SNL host tradition she must participate in before her big episode, and it involves wasting tons of perfectly good food (sorry, Heidi Gardner) and attacking Davidson with it, including noodles, salad, whipped cream, and an entire pizza.

Next up on the SNL season 44 lineup are Jason Momoa and Matt Damon, who will host on December 8 and December 15, respectively. Here’s hoping they know how to throw a pizza Frisbee-style as well as Foy can.