Renowned Thespian Steve Carell Prepares in This Week’s SNL Promo

Steve Carell has made quite the name for himself in recent years as a very serious actor, but does that mean he’s lost the ability to be funny? As this week’s SNL promo shows, Carell — who will be hosting the show for the third time this weekend — is willing to do all the preparation required to dive back into the comedy game, including reading the book Re-Learning Comedy for Dramatic Actors and practicing such classic SNL host sketch lines like “Hello, what’s your name?” and “I hope it’s okay that I brought my new girlfriend today.” Check out the promo above, and catch the rest when Carell is joined by musical guest Ella Mai this weekend.

