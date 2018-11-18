Saturday Night Live hosted a mini-Office reunion while simultaneously squashing any hope of an Office revival. Dame comedy is a fickle minx and she cannot be tamed. Steve Carell’s monologue was interrupted by Ellie Kemper, Ed Helms, Jenna Fischer, and even Carell’s own wife Nancy–all of whom were more invested in an Office revival/reboot than him. “Steve, don’t be a dick; do the reboot,” Fischer said, despite having a show of her own on ABC.

Even Kenan was into the idea of a reboot. “It would be like if they wanted you to reboot Kenan & Kel,” said Carell, to which Kenan replied “That would be an honor.” So score one for Kenan and Kel-heads. There’s hope for you yet.