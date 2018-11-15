Comedy Central’s New Show The Other Two Looks Pretty Great

The wait for former Saturday Night Live co-head writers Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider’s new comedy series is almost over. Comedy Central just debuted the first trailer for their upcoming show The Other Two, which was ordered to series last year and premieres after Broad City on Thursday, January 24, at 10:30 p.m. Executive produced by Kelly, Schneider, and Lorne Michaels, the series stars Drew Tarver as “a 28-year-old actor struggling to get better auditions than ‘Man at Party Who Smells Fart’” and Heléne Yorke (Masters of Sex) as “his 30-year-old sister, who is struggling in general. As the two work toward finding themselves, their lives are completely upended when their 13-year-old brother, ChaseDreams (Case Walker), becomes incredibly famous overnight.”

In addition to Tarver, Yorke, and Walker, the series also stars Ken Marino and Molly Shannon (who previously worked with Chris Kelly on his 2016 film Other People). A bunch of funny people show up throughout the first season, including Andy Cohen, Kate Berlant, Wanda Sykes, Richard Kind, Jackie Hoffman, Daniel K. Isaac, J.J. Totah, Greta Lee, Patrick Wilson, Julio Torres, and SNL cast members Beck Bennett, Michael Che, and Heidi Gardner. From the looks of the trailer, The Other Two seems to be a promising contender for Great 2019 Comedy Newcomers, so thankfully it’s only a little over two months until we get to see it.

For those living in L.A., the pilot episode of The Other Two will make its world premiere at Vulture Festival on Saturday, November 17, with Schneider, Kelly, Tarver, and Yorke in attendance alongside moderator Fred Armisen. Click here for more details.