Pusha T’s Tuesday night tour stop was nowhere other than Drake’s hometown of Toronto, and things went about as well as could be expected considering. The performance at the Danforth Music Hall was interrupted by an epic brawl that began when someone in the crowd threw something at the rapper and then got up on stage to try and attack him. Pusha was reportedly unharmed, but he was forced to end his show early. One concertgoer elaborated in a tweet that “someone tried to attack pusha and there was a brawl after.” After security eventually cleared the stage, the rapper continued his show, squeezing in his now infamous diss track ‘The Story of Adidon’ before accusing Drake of orchestrating the attack himself by paying people to come and start trouble. Unfortunately, the police shut down the concert shortly thereafter, because sometimes tech mixups have consequences.
Someone Just Tried to Attack Pusha T On Stage in Toronto
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation