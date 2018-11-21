Someone Just Tried to Attack Pusha T On Stage in Toronto

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Pusha T’s Tuesday night tour stop was nowhere other than Drake’s hometown of Toronto, and things went about as well as could be expected considering. The performance at the Danforth Music Hall was interrupted by an epic brawl that began when someone in the crowd threw something at the rapper and then got up on stage to try and attack him. Pusha was reportedly unharmed, but he was forced to end his show early. One concertgoer elaborated in a tweet that “someone tried to attack pusha and there was a brawl after.” After security eventually cleared the stage, the rapper continued his show, squeezing in his now infamous diss track ‘The Story of Adidon’ before accusing Drake of orchestrating the attack himself by paying people to come and start trouble. Unfortunately, the police shut down the concert shortly thereafter, because sometimes tech mixups have consequences.

Pusha T played his hits “I don’t like” right after that happened and said “HE PAID PEOPLE TO COME HERE. Don’t he know where I’m from?” Or some shit like that, MADNESS MARLON. FUCKING MADNESS — #SOSNicaragua 🇳🇮 #SoyPicoRojo (@LaNicaPoetess) November 21, 2018

someone tried to attack pusha and there was a brawl after... he came back eventually to perform “don’t like” and take subliminal shots at drake, but the cops were called and the show had to be cancelled... pic.twitter.com/ogyiBL2MDp — ray (@rayadamss) November 21, 2018

I’ll give you what I saw. Pusha was singing a song and right on the bar where he says something about getting wet/soaked or something along those lines about 10 mans threw water at him. Ruined it for everyone. — #SOSNicaragua 🇳🇮 #SoyPicoRojo (@LaNicaPoetess) November 21, 2018