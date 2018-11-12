Comics Legend Stan Lee Dead at 95

Stan Lee. Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Marvel comics icon Stan Lee died this morning, his daughter confirmed to TMZ. The 95-year-old was reportedly taken from his Los Angeles home to a hospital via ambulance early Monday, where he was eventually declared dead. Earlier this year, Lee suffered a bout of pneumonia, and reports surfaced in the spring that claims of elder abuse were being made against people close to him. The famed comics writer, editor, and publisher was involved in the creation of many hugely popular characters, including Spider-Man, the X-Men, Thor, Black Panther, the Fantastic Four, and more.