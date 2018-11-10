If you were able to avoid clips of Steve Doocy repeatedly yelling caravan! into Ainsley Earhardt’s blonde highlights, Stephen Colbert subjected himself — or rather, subjected his footage department on “doctor’s orders” — to watch Fox and Friends for an entire week to see the scope of the show’s caravan fever. And you know what? An interesting correlation was discovered: In the week leading of the Midterm election, the show averaged talking about the caravan 21 times per episode, while the day after the election, it was brought up just … once. What a weird coincidence. “It was huge for like a week, and now nothing,” Colbert put it. “It’s the Tide Pod challenge of American politics. Except Tide Pods will actually kill you.”

