Even Steve Carell isn’t entirely sure why he yelled in “Kelly Clarkson!” while getting his chest hair ripped out in The 40-Year-Old Virgin. So when he finally–FINALLY!--met the American Idol winner at an awards show, he was a little trepidatious. “I thought she’d be mad at me about that,” he told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. “Why would [I] say that in anguish?” Carell also showed off his decidedly unwaxed looks on the cover of Esquire. When Fallon asked if Steve liked doing photoshoots, Carell sarcastically replied, “I love it so much! It’s where I feel my most natural.” This is what you get for going silver fox, Steve. I don’t make the rules.

