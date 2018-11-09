Ice-T Says He’s Never Eaten a Bagel

Photo: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

On Twitter today, Ice-T has made an important announcement sure to shake all Americans to their very cores: He has never eaten a bagel. He’s never eaten a bagel, and he’s also never had coffee.

White people.. Don’t lose your Fn minds because I’ve never eaten a Bagle.. Take it easy.... lol — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) November 9, 2018

I’ve never drank a cup of Coffee ☕️ either... Go CRAZY!!! — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) November 9, 2018

This information must come as a shock to Law & Order: Special Victims Unit fans everywhere, who know his character Odafin “Fin” Tutuola as a wise-cracking, perpetually astonished man of the people. Fin was born in Harlem, served in the U.S. Army Rangers, plays video games, exhibits casual homophobia before learning about his son’s sexuality, and who has managed, over the course of 20 seasons of the show, to avoid any kind of career advancement or precinct move that would force him to ever leave his position as a subordinate character on this show. Fin is the kind of guy who has absolutely eaten bagels in his life. Of course he has! And as one Twitter user points out, there is proof.

Lol. TV is make believe. https://t.co/gLcazwSOey — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) November 9, 2018

“You had a cinnamon raisin one on SVU” is exactly the kind of damning lead we need to take down this implausible fact. Did he actually have “a cinnamon raisin one”? Let’s go to the tape.

In this short but noteworthy discussion of the cinnamon-raisin bagel — a scene in which Ice-T, as Fin, holds a bagel the entire time — he never takes a bite. That bagel is pristine, a virginal unbitten expanse of smooth bagel exterior without even a hint of nibbling.

Maybe he didn’t eat the bagel.

Maybe, although we’re obviously meant to believe that Fin has eaten a bagel, Ice-T truly never has. Maybe he’s never had coffee, either! (Evidence seems strong that he has had iced tea, though.) This leaves us with so many questions. What else has Fin eaten on SVU? Has Ice-T eaten any of those things? What does he eat for breakfast, if not coffee and bagels? Why hasn’t he eaten a bagel? Has Mariska Hargitay ever eaten a bagel? Has Chris Meloni? Surely Richard Belzer has thoughts on this.