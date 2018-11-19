Tekashi 6ix9ine Arrested by the Feds for Racketeering

Tekashi 6ix9ine. Photo: SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images

Tekashi 6ix9ine can now add a federal sting to his many controversies. According to TMZ, the rapper (né Daniel Hernandez) and three of his associates were arrested on Sunday night in New York City on racketeering and firearms charges. The arrests were reportedly part of a joint investigation between the NYPD, Homeland Security, and the Justice Department’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Tekashi’s recently fired manager, Kifano “Shottie” Jordan, bodyguard Faheem “Crippy” Walter, and a third unidentified associate were also arrested.

Walter was the bodyguard shot during an altercation at a restaurant following Tekashi’s sentencing for sexual misconduct last month. Jordan was recently charged with gang assault and weapons possession in connection with that same incident. In October, Tekashi was sentenced to four years probation for the use of a child in a sexual performance and, last week, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct for a separate assault charge on a New York police officer. The terms of both guilty pleas state that Tekashi must remain out of criminal trouble or will face jail time. Tekashi is scheduled to be arraigned in Manhattan federal court later today on the racketeering charges. Meanwhile, his debut album, Dummy Boy, is set to be released this week.