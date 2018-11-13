Temptation Island Reboot Is Coming to Test Your Will Again

Photo: Getty Images

Maybe time machines really do take the form of hot tubs. USA Network announced today that it’s going forward with a revival of Temptation Island, a reality series that originally aired in 2001 and sets couples off to decide whether or not they want to commit to forever together — or if they want to possibly cheat and break up. The original host, Mark L. Walberg, will even return from the 17-year hiatus to host again, guiding four couples on their will-they-won’t-they journey in picturesque Maui, with 24 single men and women waiting to set up a temptation gauntlet. The CEO of Banijay Studios, which will produce the show, said in the announcement statement, “In a period of revival television, the return of Temptation Island, a show that leapt onto the scene with equal parts ratings bang and media attention, makes all the sense in the world.” And, honestly, that’s all technically true. He added, “A concerted effort was made to populate the island with singles genuinely looking for love whose personalities are appealing to the four couples who are questioning the long term viability of their relationships,” so now you know this time they are getting serious about love. New Temptation Island premieres January 15.