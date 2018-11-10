trailer mix

In the Countdown 3 Trailer, the Only Person Strong Enough to Fight Terry Crews Is…Terry Crews

Just when you think there can never be enough Terry Crews to love, he duplicates himself. In the new Crackdown 3 trailer, Crews plays himself and his in-game alter ego Commander Jaxon. Jaxon jumps out of fridges and gym bags, Cato-style while Crews flexes his pecs, Terry Crews-style.

Crackdown is an open-world series from Microsoft where you play superhuman Agent that bust mafiosos and throws cars at wrongdoers. But if it was a game about getting mildly startled by Terry Crews, you wouldn’t see me complaining. Crackdown 3: Crews Control drops next February.

