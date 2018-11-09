It’s Anna Paquin, from the future! Photo: Steve Jennings/Getty Images

After weathering a significant amount of mysterious offstage drama, The Affair has decided to lean into the chaos, cast Anna Paquin — and why the hell not? — jump a few decades into the future. According to TVLine, the Showtime drama has cast Paquin as Ruth Wilson and Joshua Jackson’s adult daughter Joanie who, in a “portion” of the fifth and final season, “returns to a climate-change ravaged Montauk to piece together the truth about what happened to her late mother.” If you remember, Wilson’s character Alison died last season as the actress left the show, and given the show’s tactic of shifting perspectives, it’s unclear whether or not her death was due to suicide. After Wilson’s departure, it was revealed Joshua Jackson also won’t be back as a series regular, which really limits how much the show can do in the present anyway. If you want to go out with a bang, why not go full sci-fi! If you’re going to document the effects of climate change, please also tell us who the president is and whether the phones look any different.