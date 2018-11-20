Photo: Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

After winning big at this year’s Tonys, The Band’s Visit star Ari’el Stachel is making his way toward the next letter in his EGOT, having been cast across from Taylour Paige and Riley Keough in director Janicza Bravo’s upcoming drama Zola. Which, if you’ll remember, is based on a 2015 viral tweetstorm by exotic dancer Aziah “Zola” Wells, who later expounded upon her epic tale of an ill-fated trip to Florida in Rolling Stone’s “Zola Tells All: The Real Story Behind the Greatest Stripper Saga Ever Tweeted.” Stachel will play Sean, Zola’s (very reasonably) concerned fiancé. A controlling pimp, Hooters, Facebook, a four-story drop and now, 2018’s Best Featured Actor in a Musical.